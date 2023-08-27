Ex-Prime Minister of Italy Conte acknowledged the failure of NATO’s strategy towards Ukraine

Former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte acknowledged the failure of NATO’s strategy towards Ukraine. He posted about it on Facebook. (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

“The strategy pursued so far in NATO, based on constant military supplies to Ukraine and the logic of escalation, has not led to the desired military defeat of Russia. Not at all,” the politician said.

According to him, there was no defeat of the Russian army and the collapse of its military units. Moreover, Russia did not back down during the attempted Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Conte recalled that the anti-Russian sanctions did not lead to the bankruptcy of the country and did not crippled its economy. The West also failed to isolate Russia, as evidenced by the just concluded summit of the BRICS group, the former prime minister said.

Earlier in Ukraine, the West was accused of conducting a complex counter-offensive. The allies showed indecision in the supply of military equipment to Kyiv, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeev complained.