Rome (AFP)

The Italian Football Players Association expressed its satisfaction with the government’s decision not to extend the tax exemption measures that foreign players in Italian clubs benefit from.

These players have benefited from a procedure, which also applies to many specialized workers who graduate from universities, allowing only half of their total income to be subject to tax during the first five years of their work in Italy.

Federation President Umberto Calcagno said in a statement, the day after the government decided not to extend the exemption period, that “Italian and foreign footballers will be able to compete at the same level.”

He considered that the previous advantage “punished the entire national football movement, and finally, as of January 1, Italian and foreign football players will be in the same situation, and I thank the government for that.”

Italian Sports Minister Andrea Abudi supported extending the tax exemption for football players, but several other government members opposed it, including Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the anti-immigrant League party, Matteo Salvini, according to the Italian AGI news agency.

Luca Tocalini, a member of the Italian Parliament from the League Party, said, “The discounts offered to foreign football players who earn millions are immoral, and the clubs are now investing in Italian youth.”

The ANSA news agency indicated that the Italian League expressed its concern about the measure, which it said would have “a result that is completely opposite to the desired result: less competitiveness for the teams, which leads to less income and fewer resources for young people, and less income for the tax authorities.”