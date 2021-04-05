Police in Sicily have detained a man believed to be a mafia boss, during a festive banquet, after he returned home for Easter.

The Italian news agency ANSA reported, on Monday, that the man believed to be the head of the Pallarelli mafia had left Italy for Brazil for some time, but returned to Palermo before Easter.

Police have arrested four other men, believed to be activists in the Sicilian Cosa Nostra organization.

The suspects are accused of extortion, assault, kidnapping, and other serious crimes.

The raid was coordinated by Palermo prosecutors and other investigators targeting the mafia.