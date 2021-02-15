Italy A small Italian island suffers from dozens of burglaries that sow neighboring hatred – three police officers on the island of Capraia try to find out who of the 400 inhabitants is behind the burglaries

Thieves seem to know their target well, and therefore the suspicions are directed at the locals.

The three police officers on the small island of Capraia in the Tuscan archipelago have had an exceptional problem this winter as the island is plagued by a series of burglaries.

The island of Capraia is quite isolated in winter. The small island can only be reached by boat if the weather conditions allow. In summer, the population is about 4,000 due to tourists, but in winter the island is not visited and there are 400 inhabitants. In a close-knit community, everyone knows each other well.

However, thefts have been committed in both homes and shops. In the latter case, € 60,000 in cash was taken out of the tobacco shop safe. The surveillance camera was shut down by the author or authors, the British newspaper said The Guardian.

Also deputy mayor Fabio Mazzei fell victim to theft in November. The thieves took a safe containing cash and jewelry, which was hidden in the furniture.

“It’s sad because there comes a feeling that there is a thief in the family. They struck the right day because they clearly knew I was visiting Pisa. They knew the house really well, ”Mazzei tells the Italian newspaper Corriere della Seralle.

At the local has been in the habit of retaining its assets at home, as the only bank on the island closed down last year.

Mayor Marida Bessi says the community has already begun to quarrel as friends and neighbors observe each other. So far, police have not found clues.

“Yes, the three police officers on the island are skilled and they will do their best to find out. However, they should have more clues, because otherwise it is really an unresolved criminal mystery. ”

Residents have lived a very peaceful life on the island until a fraction of a fraction.

“There is a risk that the sense of community we have always had will be damaged.”