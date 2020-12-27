The ancient city of Pompeii (Italy) is far from having revealed all its secrets to the world. Recently, a stall where locals could eat was discovered under the ashes. 2,000 years after the eruption of Vesuvius, the thermopolium (fast food counter) is nevertheless in exceptional condition. “This is the first time that we have discovered an entire thermopolium and that we will have so much material to analyze”, judge Massimo Osanna, director of the archaeological park of Pompeii.

The colors of the frescoes are also intact. On the latter, we observe several animals. “We see the animals that were ready to be killed and cooked, for example this rooster. And the beautiful dog on a leash is more of a warning sign: ‘Beware of the dog’“, adds the director, dazzled by these major discoveries. We can easily imagine the Roman inhabitants sitting at this counter, tasting dishes.