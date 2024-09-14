Italy is a Republic founded on work and… health. Transform Title V of the Constitution into health matters. Colturazione’s proposal arrives in Parliament

Parliament has the possibility to transform Title V of the Constitution into health matter: this is the proposal for constitutional revision promoted by the movement Cultivation (born in the form of a cultural manifesto on the initiative of the founder Angel Lucarella). The proposal has already been assigned to the Constitutional Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies after the text was filed in August.

The reform proposal (petition pursuant to art. 50 of the Constitution) provides for the modification of the Title V changed in 2001 by introducing, at the same time, in art. 1 the concept of Health as an essential foundation of the Italian Republic together with Work.

A project that is certainly futuristic, but at the same time pragmatic. Cultivation wants to carry forward and whose first signatories are Lawyer Angelo Lucarella (the creator of the movement, former Vice President of the Justice Commission of the Ministry of Economic Development, Legal Expert responsible for Italy for the World Justice Project – European Commission, University Professor) as well as the Prof. Francesco Schittulli (breast specialist-surgeon-oncologist, former Scientific Director of the Bari Cancer Institute), who declare: “For years Italians have continued to complain of the health offer which, to date, represents approximately eighty percent of the budget of each region. The serious problem of the difference in health care treatment between North and South (see Agenas 2023 data) is the first reason that pushed us to take an initiative that is not so much symbolic as concrete. The constitutional review of powers between the central State and the Regions is part of the project which is joined by an element that would change all public policies and upstream regulatory choices: combining, within the fundamental principles of the Constitution itself, Health and Work. This last path, in particular, would be a giant step for our democracy (leaving aside the clumsy changes to our fundamental Charter that have occurred over time). This is an initiative that aims to give back health dignity to the person”.