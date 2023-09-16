Italy | A man died in a winemaking vessel

A man in his forties had tried to save his younger colleague, who had passed out on a tank while doing maintenance work.

Italian a winemaker died in a wine tank in the northern Italian city of Treviso on Thursday, reports CNN.

According to the rescue service, a man in his forties had tried to save his younger colleague, who had passed out in the tank while doing maintenance work. Both men were working in a processing tank that had just been emptied of wine for bottling.

The rescuer lost his life, and the younger man was hospitalized. Both had inhaled the vapors produced in the fermentation process.

They had no breathing apparatus or safety harnesses.

Owner of Ca’di Rajo winery Simone Cecchetto said he was extremely sorry for the accident.

“We are in agony, for they [viinitankissa olleet miehet] were like two brothers to us, like two sons. These two men who grew up with us and their families are in our thoughts,” Cecchetto told CNN in a statement.

According to CNN, there have been many discussions in Italy about improving work safety since a 74-year-old man died after falling under a pile of cheese in August.