Italy | A luxury yacht has sunk off Sicily – at least one dead, several missing

Italy|Among the missing is a well-known British technology entrepreneur.
in Italy At least one person has died and six are missing off Sicily after a luxury yacht suddenly sank today.
Among the missing is a well-known British technology entrepreneur Mike Lyncha source involved in the rescue operations confirmed to AFP.
A boat sailing under the British flag sank early in the morning off Porticello when it was hit by a sudden strong storm.
The search managed to save 15 people, among whom was a one-year-old child.
The Italian Coast Guard is still continuing the search with the help of divers and helicopters, says the BBC.
