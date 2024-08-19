Monday, August 19, 2024
Italy | A luxury yacht has sunk off Sicily – at least one dead, several missing

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 19, 2024
in World Europe
Italy | A luxury yacht has sunk off Sicily – at least one dead, several missing
Among the missing is a well-known British technology entrepreneur.

in Italy At least one person has died and six are missing off Sicily after a luxury yacht suddenly sank today.

Among the missing is a well-known British technology entrepreneur Mike Lyncha source involved in the rescue operations confirmed to AFP.

A boat sailing under the British flag sank early in the morning off Porticello when it was hit by a sudden strong storm.

The search managed to save 15 people, among whom was a one-year-old child.

The Italian Coast Guard is still continuing the search with the help of divers and helicopters, says the BBC.

