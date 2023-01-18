Italy, the recession arrives in the first half of the year

Italy and Germany are most at risk of recession in the first half of 2023. Because? Because they are the two countries that are most dependent on Russian energy. But, as evidenced by the latest publication of Mediobanca presented on the occasion of the MidCap Conference, it is not said that we must necessarily go in this direction. However, countermeasures must be taken, both at an Italian and at a European level. Starting from an awareness: that we are not in as bad shape as we always like to think.

In the United States, for example, a process of de-industrialization is underway which has made it difficult to find engineers and skilled workers. Instead, we have short supply chains that guarantee better efficiency. Biden put on the plate $300 billion to help the industry, but it may be too late. Our businesses, however, have other problems. They are underpowered, undercapitalized and undermanaged. In short, forward-looking choices are needed. 2023, for Mediobanca, marks the time to be courageous, because – they say in Cuccia square – a little water never killed anyone, just stay indoors under an umbrella.

What’s more: if Europe made a half-wit with the gas price which was at the center of an exhausting negotiation that could be resolved quickly, Italy has six arrows in its quiver to stem the crisis better than the others . Interest rates are normalizing: the Fed has announced that the rate hike will not be eternal and that the terminal rate for 2023 could be 5.1%. The ECB has not yet said what the target is, but it is presumable that it will not go ahead with 50 basis points of vault increment.

