Thursday, May 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Italy | A large explosion in the center of Milan, several injured

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 11, 2023
in World Europe
0
Italy | A large explosion in the center of Milan, several injured

Several cars caught fire from the force of the explosion.

of Milan in the center of Northern Italy, a large explosion occurred on Thursday morning, reports, among other things, in an Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera and Sky TG24 news site.

At least four people have been injured in the explosion.

The explosion set fire to several vehicles and created a large cloud of black smoke in the Porta Romana district.

Local police according to the news agency Reuters, the van was the first to catch fire. According to Corriere della Sera, the van would have carried oxygen tanks. One of the eyewitnesses said he saw the oxygen cylinder catch fire and explode.

The daycare center and several other buildings were evacuated due to the fire.

#Italy #large #explosion #center #Milan #injured

See also  The couple secretly got married two weeks after the start of the relationship
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
eFootball 2023, Season 5 ‘European Showdown’ is underway, trailer and details

eFootball 2023, Season 5 'European Showdown' is underway, trailer and details

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result