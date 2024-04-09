Italy | A hydroelectric power plant exploded, at least three dead and several missing in northern Italy

The explosion happened in the space of the hydroelectric plant, which is located below the water level of the lake.

At least three people are dead and six people are missing after an explosion at a hydroelectric plant in northern Italy on Tuesday. In addition, three people were injured in the accident.

According to local media, the explosion occurred at 15:00 local time at the Bargi power plant near Lake Suvianajärvi. The explosion happened in a space located below the water level of the lake. When the explosion occurred, repair work was being done on the farm.

of Bologna the head of the fire authorities Calogero Turturic at this stage it is impossible to assess what caused the devastating explosion.

The company that owns the plant, Enel Green Power, confirmed that the accident had occurred and said that it had taken the necessary measures to evacuate and protect the personnel.