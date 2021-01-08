A huge chasm opened up on Friday, January 8 in the morning, in the parking lot of a hospital in Naples (Italy).“Several parked cars fell inside, said the firefighters on Twitter, who are looking for possible victims. An intervention is underway with the help of dog teams to ensure that no one was present. “ The hospital was placed in a state of emergency and generators had to be turned on to ensure continuity of services.





A chasm opened in the parking lot of the Hospital del Mare, in Naples (Italy), on January 8, 2021. (CIRO FUSCO / ANSA / AFP)

At around 7 a.m. (local time), a huge crash sounded, followed by a column of smoke, in the parking lot of this hospital where a department dedicated to Covid-19 had been opened during the first wave of the pandemic. This department, which currently houses six people, should be “temporarily closed in the absence of hot water and electricity”, announced the local health authorities, who do not “for the moment no element suggesting a voluntary act”. According to local authorities, the noise was caused by an implosion which created an abyss over an area of ​​about 2,000 m2 and about 20 meters deep.

The prosecution has opened an investigation to determine the causes of what is currently considered a collapse. “Fortunately there is no damage to the facilities, reacted the president of the Campania region, of which Naples is the capital. It is now necessary to carry out a geological survey. (…) This is a hydro-geological problem. “



