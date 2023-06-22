Thursday, June 22, 2023
Italy | A homosexual man was not allowed to act as the director of a children’s summer camp – “I thought the Middle Ages had already passed”

June 22, 2023
Italy | A homosexual man was not allowed to act as the director of a children's summer camp – "I thought the Middle Ages had already passed"

The leader was offered the position of camp supervisor instead of teaching, which he refused. Since a substitute could not be found in time, the camp had to be canceled.

Catholic the children’s summer camp organized by the church in Cesena in northern Italy will not be held because the parish priest found out that the intended leader of the camp was a homosexual, Italian media reported on Wednesday.

The leader’s homosexuality became clear to the parish priest when he was shown a picture from social media in which the leader was kissing another man.

The leader was offered the position of camp supervisor instead of teaching, which he refused. Since a substitute could not be found in time, the camp had to be canceled.

“The rules are clear. We cannot convey to the children of the summer camp a message that a homosexual teacher is normal”, reasoned the person who was part of the leadership of the parish Corriere Romagna for the magazine.

of Cesena mayor Enzo Lattuca condemned the decision.

“I thought the Middle Ages were already over. I was clearly wrong,” he wrote on Facebook.

The Catholic Church still considers homosexuality a sin. However, according to the teachings of the church, homosexuals should be treated with understanding and there is no order in the church prohibiting them from having contact with children.

Recommended

