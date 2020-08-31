French services are in turmoil. “This is information that causes a lot of reaction in the hushed world of the secret services. And for good reason: a French officer, a lieutenant colonel in his fifties who works in a NATO base near Naples (Italy ), would have provided important information to Russia “, details Alban Mikoczy, correspondent for France Televisions in Rome, in the 23 hours newspaper of franceinfo.

“This base, in Naples, is very important, since it is this base which coordinates and centralizes the movements of NATO in the Mediterranean. It is the French counter-espionage which would have carried out this investigation and which determined that this French officer would have betrayed the country. Counter-espionage warned the Ministry of the Armed Forces and the man was arrested while on vacation. He is currently detained in Paris and faces up to 15 years in prison “, concludes the journalist.