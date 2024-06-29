Switzerland a Ferrari, Italy a Fiat Panda. The metaphor chosen by a Swiss journalist after Italy’s elimination at Euro 2024 does not please Luciano Spalletti very much. The Italian coach, in the press conference, initially does not appreciate the words of the reporter: “You have to accept everything, even tasteless allusions like his”, says the coach.

“Today Switzerland was a Ferrari, you were a Panda!” The Swiss journalist provokes Spalletti, the coach responds like this #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/zEUD8l6Kvw — Eurosport IT (@Eurosport_IT) June 29, 2024

“You understand that you are a person of great irony, we tell you that you are right. You were better than us, we will try to do better next time”, says Spalletti, before asking the journalist’s name: “What’s your name?”. The journalist responds by providing his personal details. “Thank you”, Spalletti concludes.