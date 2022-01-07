Viola and Bassetti among the threatened virologists

The bullet sent to Antonella Viola, with the explicit invitation to retract his statements on anti-Covid vaccinations for children, is only the latest – and very serious – case. In recent months, these episodes have been repeating themselves quite frequently. Your colleague is also under guard Matteo Bassetti, always due to statements not pleasing to those who threatened him, just as the same sort has reserved for various politicians. The last are the governors Massimiliano Fedriga (Friuli Venezia-Giulia) e Young Toti (Liguria), but the Minister of Health also lives under guard Roberto Speranza and on the Telegram groups that contest the government’s choices on the pandemic, the home address of the Premier was disclosed Mario Draghi, certainly not to deliver floral gifts. The health crisis has sparked a very tense debate, in which it seems that whoever has an idea different from their own is an enemy to be defeated and not someone to confront.

The Azzolina case and the attack in Sicily

It is not only medical dissent that causes these situations. When she was Minister of Education of Education, Lucia Azzolina she was placed under guard for threats received following her decision to open competitions in schools. Despite the protection, as revealed to affaritaliani.it, it was still the subject of a serious attack in Sicily, where they tried to ram the car in which it was traveling, to get it off the road. And who knows how it would have ended if it hadn’t been driven by a qualified escort agent …

Journalists in the sights, from Ranucci to Giletti

Leaving politics, a very threatened category is that of journalists. Massimo Giletti has been under guard since June 2020, after receiving threats from the mafia. Siegfried Ranucci it is instead protected from August 2021, due to some “Report” investigations on drug trafficking that have made the ‘Ndrangheta very angry. Last October Roberto Saviano he reached 15 years of life under guardianship, after the threats received for the book “Gomorra”. Alongside these famous names, there are also many less famous journalists, but who fight dangerous battles with similar courage. Eg Marilena Natale that last November she was verbally attacked by a convict who told her, among other things, “I’ll show you”. The presence of the escort made it possible to manage the episode without serious consequences. In December, however, something similar to the investigating judge happened Giuseppe Cario, under protection because he is very involved in the fight against crime and threatened within the Latina clan by the family members of one of his best-known suspects. In the first half of 2020 alone (in the face of 83 threats encountered) there were 20 journalists under guard, three of them with a “second level” supervision (just below that foreseen, for example, for the Prime Minister).

Magistrates and politicians under threat

Precisely “magistrates, businessmen and diplomats, as well as politicians, journalists and senior state leaders” are the categories with the most exponents under guard. This was revealed by the Ministry of the Interior in 2019, a year in which the placing in a state of protection of Liliana Segre. As of June 1, 2019, the count amounted to 274 magistrates, 82 politicians, 45 entrepreneurs and 28 diplomats. In total, the protection measures in progress were 569, with the use of 2,015 law enforcement officers, plus 211 units for fixed surveillance, 404 armored cars and 234 non-specialized cars. The region with the most stocks was Lazio (173), followed by Sicily (124). Many? Less and less of the previous year, in which the assigned stocks were 618 (9% more).

How does stock allocation work?

The management of the stock issue is the responsibility ofUCIS (Joint Central Office for Personal Security), body founded in 2002 by Berlusconi government after the murder of the labor lawyer Marco Biagi. According to its latest official data (dating back to 2017) its interventions with stocks are decided for these reasons: 58% for a possible attack by organized crime, 38% for the risk of a terrorist attack and 4% for other types of threat. .

Stocks, the Italian record: what it depends on and how much it costs

The number of stocks fluctuates: 589 in 2017, 589 in 2016, 574 in 2015, 543 in 2014 and 545 in 2013, not to go too far back in time. Data much higher than those of other European countries similar in characteristics and dimensions: just look at the 165 stocks in France, 40 in Germany, and just 20 in the UK. Although with considerable variations over time, only the United States they are constantly ahead of Italy, but with a decidedly unequal population ratio: 329.5 in the US against less than 60 Italians. What does this anomaly depend on? The years of lead have long since passed, but perhaps a cultural aftermath has remained. Certainly we are a very contentious country, as demonstrated by the contemporary record of legal disputes, but as long as peaceful solutions are used it is one thing. That it should lead to violence, with the need to find countermeasures, raises several questions. Starting with a very simple one. How much do stocks cost us? Various estimates circulate on this, of which the most accredited is around 250 million euros per year… but it is an assessment made ten years ago and therefore necessarily to be revised upwards.