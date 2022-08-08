Italy | A bomb from the Second World War was discovered in a dried-up river in Italy

The 450-kilogram bomb was found by local fishermen and was detonated in a controlled manner by the army on Sunday.

in northern Italy a bomb from the Second World War was revealed in the Po river passing by due to the drought that plagued the region.

More specifically, the 450-kilogram bomb was found at the end of June near the village of Borgo Virgilio, which is located about an hour’s drive north of Bologna. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

Although local fishermen found the bomb already two weeks ago, making it harmless had its own difficulties. About 3,000 people living near the place where the bomb was found had to be evacuated so that the bomb could be dismantled and moved safely. Ship and train traffic in the vicinity also had to be stopped and the airspace closed.

The bomb was detonated in a controlled manner about 45 kilometers from the place where it was found.

On Sunday, army experts finally managed to destroy the bomb after first moving it 45 kilometers away from the river crash to be detonated. The bomb of US origin contained 240 kilograms of explosives.

Italy last month declared a state of emergency around the Po River due to a historic drought, the worst in 70 years. The Po is Italy’s longest river, and its surroundings account for about a third of Italy’s agricultural production.

Due to climate change, the problems caused by drought are expected to increase in Europe as well.