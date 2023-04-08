Italy | A bear killed a jogger

In March, a bear attacked another man in the same area. In the past 24 years, there have been eight bear attacks in Trento, but no one had died before Wednesday.

Bear killed a jogger on Wednesday in northwestern Italy, say, among other things La Repubblica, Corriere della Sera and news agency AFP.

The jogger in his twenties was running in the evening near his home region of Caldes in the province of Trento. His family became worried when the man did not return home.

The man’s body was found at night severely damaged: he had, among other things, deep wounds on his neck, hands and chest. An autopsy completed on Friday confirmed that the man died in a bear attack, an AFP source told the news agency.

In March another man was attacked by a bear in the same area. In the past 24 years, there have been eight bear attacks in Trento, although no one had died before Wednesday.

According to the Italian media, the local authorities plan to find and kill the bear that killed the jogger. There are around 100–200 bears in Trento.

Typically a bear avoids humans and runs away if it hears or smells one approaching. A bear can aggressively defend, for example, its den or cubs.

Fatal bear attacks are extremely rare.