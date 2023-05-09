Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Italy | A bear caught killing a jogger may be innocent

May 9, 2023
in World Europe
The captured bear is female, but according to the tooth marks, the attacker was a male, animal protectionists say.

Animal protectors demand the immediate release of the bear accused of killing a jogger in northeastern Italy. The dna tests ordered by animal protectionists on the traces of the attacker’s tooth belong to a male, while the captured bear is a female, The Guardian news.

A bear mauled a 26-year-old jogger to death in the spring near Caldes in the province of Trento. Also HS reports about the case.

Shortly after the event, the authorities caught the 17-year-old mother bear JJ4, who had destroyed game cameras in the area a little earlier. Two years earlier, it had disturbed a father and son hiking in the Alps.

When animal rights activists demand JJ4’s release, the Trento administration has presented it with a death sentence.

The animal protection organization Leal has presented its evidence of JJ4’s innocence to the regional court, which is supposed to announce its decision on Thursday.

