Italy | A 75-year-old woman had enough of her adult children’s laziness – the boys received an eviction order from the court

Both of the men went to work, but did not participate in household expenses and housework at all.

Forties the Italian brothers received an eviction order from their childhood home, writes The Guardian.

Behind the order was the men’s 75-year-old mother, who had had enough of supporting her 40- and 42-year-old sons. According to the local newspaper La Provincia Pavese, the mother had been trying to get her adult sons to move in for a long time.

Since the mother could not get her sons’ heads turned, she decided to take legal action. Judge of Pavia Simona Caterbi understood the mother’s pain and issued an eviction order to the men.

The judge stated in his statement that the boys’ living at home was initially justified due to the parent’s maintenance obligation. However, the obligation no longer applies, as the men are over 40 years old.

The brothers were given until December 18 to move in.

Pavia, with a population of over 70,000, is located in the Lombardy region in northern Italy.

in Italy we typically spend much longer in our childhood home than in Finland. The Guardian reports that according to 2022 data, almost 70 percent of Italians between the ages of 18 and 34 still lived at home with their parents.

However, the number of young adults living in a childhood home has increased in recent years due to the difficult economic situation and the fact that it takes longer than before to get a permanent job.

The phenomenon is so widespread that adults living with their parents have even come up with a nickname in Italy: bamboccioni, which means big baby. The term refers to people who want to live in their childhood home because of the amenities provided by their parents, such as free rent and food.

Although eviction orders are rare, there have been cases in Italy where adult children have sued their parents in the hope of financial support, according to The Guardian.

For example, in 2020, the Italian Supreme Court rejected the appeal of a 35-year-old part-time musician that his 20,000 euro salary income is not enough to live on and he needs money from his parents.