The recent “Report on Italian e-commerce 2024” created by the Idealo platform highlights a constant in the purchasing habits of Italians, with a stable number of regular buyers for the third year in a row. This consistency is testament to the resilience and competitiveness of the e-commerce sector in our country, despite economic challenges, such as inflation and the energy crisis, which continue to influence consumer spending habits. According to ISTAT data for 2023, consumer prices saw an average increase of 5.7% compared to 2022, with a particularly marked acceleration in the food sector, which recorded growth of 8.8% the previous year and 9.8% in 2023. In this context of economic pressure, the international price comparison platform idealo analyzed online purchasing trends, revealing that 85% of digital users make at least one online purchase per month on average , with 24% purchasing weekly.

Idealo's analysis highlights a shift towards a more conscious and informed approach to online purchasing, with 47% of consumers using price comparisons to access detailed product information. Searching for special offers and discounts is equally relevant, with 46% of users using these platforms to hunt for the best savings opportunities. The competitiveness of Italian e-shops emerges strongly from the report, demonstrating that national online stores are able to offer savings opportunities comparable to large international players. This result is particularly evident in the sports and outdoor sector, where over 58% of the most advantageous offers come from Italian e-shops.

The report also highlights a growing interest in the second-hand market, especially in the electronics sector, with a 4% increase in interest in second-hand products compared to the previous year. Used smartphones and notebooks remain among the most requested, demonstrating a change in consumer preferences towards more sustainable and economically advantageous options. Finally, the report outlines online shopping preferences by age group, with electronics dominating among 45-55 year olds and fashion and accessories most popular among 25-34 year olds. This data offers valuable insights for online retailers, allowing them to plan more effective sales strategies and make the most of price comparison platforms to reach a wider and more profiled audience.