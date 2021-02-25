At the end of two years of investigation by the labor inspectorate, the Milan prosecutor, Francesco Greco, announced on Wednesday that four platforms of ready meals delivery, Just Eat, Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Glovo, should pay a fine totaling 733 million euros for non-compliance with labor rules. In addition, by crossing the files of social insurance organizations, he notes a link of subordination between the platforms and the delivery men – who, if they do not meet the objectives, risk no longer being able to work -, and asks for the hiring as employees of 60,000 delivery people who worked for these platforms between January 2017 and October 2020. GDS