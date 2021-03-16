Italy: 500 deaths and 20,396 new cases of Corona

Today, Tuesday, the Italian Ministry of Health announced that it had detected 502 new deaths from the new Corona virus during the past twenty-four hours.

The country also recorded 20,396 new cases of the virus.

The total number of deaths in Italy has reached 103,001 since the outbreak of the epidemic there in February last year, which is the second largest number in Europe after Britain and the seventh in the world. Italy has recorded 3.26 million cases to date.

The number of patients receiving treatment in hospitals due to Covid-19 disease, today, Tuesday, reached 26098, up from 25,338 the previous day. As for the intensive care units, an additional 319 patients are admitted today.

The number of people being treated in intensive care units increased to 3,256.