Italy, 5-2 to Macedonia. Super Church. Azzurri (almost) at Euro 2024

Italy-North Macedonia 5-2, super Chiesa. Euro 2024, one point missing with Ukraine

Italy beats North Macedonia 5-2 in a match in group C of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, played at the Olympic stadium in Rome. For the Azzurri, Darmian scored in the 17th minute, Chiesa scored twice in the 41st and 47th minutes, Raspadori in the 81st minute and El Shaarawy in the 93rd minute. For the guests two goals from Atanasov in the 52nd and 74th minutes. In the other group match England won 2-0 over Malta. In the standings, the English are first and already qualified with 19 points, then Italy and Ukraine on 13Macedonia at 7 and Malta bringing up the rear without points.

Now the Azzurri only need one point against Ukraine on Monday evening at the BayArena in Leverkusen – thanks to the direct clash won 2-1 at San Siro on 12 September with a brace from Davide Frattesi and a goal from Andriy Yarmolenko – to qualify for the 2024 European Championship which will be played in Germany, where the Azzurri dream of defending the title won in 2021 in the final at Wembley against England.

Italy, Spalletti, ‘match done for 90′. Jorginho? Special penalty taker, he will also kick the next one’

“Italy played the game well for all 90 minutes. Unfortunately it happens every now and then when the result seems to have been achieved to lower yourself a little and fight less on the ball. After conceding a goal from a corner, the team improved a bit, then there was the chance of the second goal which messes you up more on a psychological level but the reaction at 3-2 must be highlighted.” This is how Italian coach Luciano Spalletti commented on the 5-2 victory over North Macedonia on Rai Sport’s microphone in the match valid for the Euro 2024 qualifiers. “Five goals scored? It’s a quality we have that of getting close to the goal. We should then count the opportunities we have had and not materialised, but it is a notable step forward.” adds Spalletti who does not condemn Jorginho for the missed penalty which brought to mind the nightmare of the missed penalties against Switzerland in the qualifying round for the Qatar 2022 World Cup (both the first leg and the second leg) as well as the one at Wembley in the final of Euro 2020 against England. “We must congratulate him. The goalkeeper was good, Jorginho remains a special penalty taker for Italy.” In the conference the coach added: “I told him that he will also take the next penalty and he said yes.”

Italy, Church, ‘it’s important to have won, now we’ll play it against Ukraine’

“The important thing is that we won. Unfortunately we conceded two goals in the second half that we didn’t deserve to concede based on the way we played. Now we’re playing for qualification against Ukraine.” So on the microphone of Rai Sport Federico Chiesa after Italy’s 5-2 victory over North Macedonia, a match in which he scored a brace. “In the second half I didn’t see a blackout, we’re about to concede goals. That’s the beauty, sometimes, of being proactive. We showed that we wanted to dominate the game. We deserve the result we achieved”, adds the Juventus striker.

Italy-North Macedonia 5-2: very poker by Darmian, Chiesa, Raspadori, El Shaarawy

