In Scansano, Italy, 12-year-old Giulio Giovannini had moved the whole world. His school closed, the young boy had to follow the lessons on a tablet, under a large tree, the only place in his hamlet where he managed to get an Internet connection. “I happened to answer the mistress with the wind in the background and the goats behind, but I try not to hear them“, confident the pupil, for whom the story ends well: the school of his village has reopened again.

But in Italy, the problem is national. After a year of dotted courses, 40,000 Italian high school students have dropped outor 3% of the age group according to official estimates. A quarter of Italian households do not have the technical means to follow the courses remotely on a computer. “Italy was absolutely not ready for distance education, explains Luis Alberto Benotti, a student who dropped out. Between those who do not have a good internet connection and those who do not have a computer at home, many students could not cope with the situation.“During the winter, students have repeatedly occupied public places to demand the reopening of schools. The new Italian government has decided to give priority to vaccinating teachers and to guarantee the opening of high schools.

