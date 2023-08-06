After the extra-time success against Turkey on the first day, Italy beat coach Sale Djordjevic’s China 79-61 with less stress and worries, winning the Trentino Cup which, as usual, baptized the summer of the national team. A good encouragement before flying to Manila in 15 days. In the second test of preparation for the World Cup, the blue team, without the leaders Fontecchio and Melli left out to make room for the younger players, plays a very intense game in defense also showing good flashes in attack and in game chemistry. Some breaks are still allowed, some are physiological and linked to the structure of the roster but all the players of coach Pozzecco are, as they say, on the same page and enjoy the. full confidence of their coach.

The race

—

Quintet with Caruso, a new signing from Milan, who plays the first feature. China starts better and goes on 11-4 but as soon as Datome lights up Italy finds its balance. So the overtaking and the pull away led by Ricci who plays the evening striker immediately arrives. First quarter at +8 (27-19). Meanwhile, China debuts its passport, winger Kyle Anderson, a half-long who plays in the NBA in Minnesota and who has found a Chinese ancestor in his family tree. So he enters the field under the name of Li Kaier. Italy does not break down and grinds points: Polonara’s triple sculpts the maximum lead on +17 (40-23), China misses a lot in shooting. At halftime it’s 42-31, the pace has dropped. At the start of the second half Djordjevic had to leave his bench due to expulsion for double coaching while Spissu was also out as a precaution for a slight sprained right ankle. Meanwhile, Italy, after a slowdown, easily extends by climbing to 55-35 with the first basket of the Procida tournament, the Como player who plays at Alba Berlin and who shortly afterwards makes the most spectacular gesture of the match by flying to sink a bullying crush in the traffic of the Chinese defense: in the 30th minute it’s 61-41. In the last quarter we play only for the statistics with Italy which insists: Severini sculpts the +24 and Procida also hits from three. Pozzecco ends up with a quintet of substitutions: many of them play for the few places, 3-4, still uncertain about the 12 who will go to the Philippines.