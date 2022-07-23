Rome – Today in Italy they are registered 68,170 new infections from Covid and 116 deaths, according to the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. Hospitalizations are decreasing (-87), while intensive care is slightly increasing (+3).

Today’s ISS warning about the increase in self-diagnoses and unreported infections. “In this phase, characterized by the circulation of highly transmissible variants – reads the extended weekly report of the Higher Institute of Health -, it is likely that there has also been an increase in the number of people who have had an infection not notified to the systems surveillance for reasons related to both lack of diagnosis and ‘self-diagnosis’. This phenomenon could lead to the underestimation of the incidence rate, and therefore of the relative risk, and of the vaccine efficacy ». In the report, the Institute certified an increase in cases of reinfection: «From 24 August 2021 to 13 July 2022, 813,817 cases of reinfection were reported, equal to 5.2% of the total number of cases notified. In the last week, the percentage of reinfections out of the total number of cases reported was 12.0%, a slight increase compared to the previous week ».

Regarding the Regions, there are 228,772 people currently positive for Covid-19 in Lazio, of which 1,095 hospitalized, 73 in intensive care and 227,604 in home isolation. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 1,677,450 people have been healed, 11,661 dead, out of a total of 1,917,883 cases examined, according to the updated bulletin of the Region.

Eleven deaths and 5,166 more positive than yesterday, out of a total of 22,117 swabs in Emilia Romagnawhere overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 23.3%.

There are 5,102 new cases of infection then registered in Puglia, out of 24,953 tests performed, with an incidence equal to 20.4%. Five people died.

On the other hand, the salient figure of the bulletin is the increase in hospital admissions, 31 more than yesterday Veneto. In the medical wards, there are now 1,041 (+31) beds occupied by patients diagnosed with Coronavirus, while the number of those in intensive care drops to 36 (-4). The curve of new infections is stabilizing, 7,301 cases in the last 24 hours, while 8 deaths are recorded, bringing the total of victims to 14,997. Infections since the start of the pandemic have risen to 2,051,628. The figure of the current positives, 100,694, flexes in a decisive way

There are 3,500, average age 52 years, the new cases of Coronavirus in Tuscany, where today there are no deaths. The number of hospitalized patients is down to 750 (29 fewer than yesterday), of which 24 in intensive care (-3 fewer).

In Abruzzoon the other hand, 2,588 new cases have been ascertained, which emerged from the analysis of 1,526 molecular swabs and 9,285 antigenic tests. There are three recent deaths (2 in the province of L’Aquila and one resident outside the region). Hospitalizations are decreasing.

720 positives emerged in Basilicata yesterday, after the examination of 2,707 swabs: this was announced by the regional task force, adding that 702 recoveries and three deaths were recorded.

In the last 24 hours, however, infections from Covid in have decreased Calabria, which went from 2,740 to 2,393, with the total reaching 479,609. The positivity rate was stable, 28.99 compared to 28.78%, with 8,254 swabs performed. Four deaths.

In Friuli Venezia Giulia 1,783 new cases, out of 8,753 swabs carried out, and 3 deaths.

The situation in Liguria, a slight increase in hospitalizations. The total is 457 patients in the hospital

A slight increase compared to the previous 24 hours (+6 units) is the figure for hospitalizations in Liguria. The total number of Covid-positive hospital patients is therefore 457 people, of which 14 are in intensive care.

In Liguria the new infected are 1,940 compared to 10,172 swabs (1,713 molecular and 8,459 antigen tests). The positivity rate is 19.7% in line with the national figure (19.4%). The healed are 2,546. There are 778 new cases in the Genoa area, 397 in the Savona area, 305 in the Imperia area, 291 in the Spezzino, 157 in the Tigullio, 12 are not resident in Liguria. There was one death, a 74-year-old woman in Savona. 5,401 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 22,611 people in home isolation, 450 fewer. In the last 24 hours, 1,191 doses of the vaccine were administered.