The Italian coast guard said on Sunday that it has rescued more than 100 people stranded at sea on a fishing boat, on Saturday. The boat was found in Italian waters in the Mediterranean yesterday, with about 30 people on board, including minors, who were initially spotted on board.

On arrival, it became apparent that at least 100 people were on the boat.

Due to the bad weather, several patrol boats participated in the rescue efforts, and then the Coast Guard towed the boat to the coastal city of Rochila Ionica on the southern coast of Italy.