Coach Kieran Crowley has formalized the list of 40 athletes called up for the first two test matches of the Summer Series against Scotland and Ireland on the calendar on 29 July at Murrayfield at 3.15 pm local time (4.15 pm Italian time) and at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday 5 August at 20 local time (21 Italian time). After the period of training blocks in Pergine Valsugana and the work sessions at the federal franchises under the guidance of Italy’s technical staff, the Azzurri will meet on Friday in Padua to continue the march towards the 2023 Rugby World Cup. On 27 July the complete group will move to Edinburgh for the first pre-World test match, while on Sunday 30 July the trip to Dublin is scheduled where the first block of matches will close in approaching RWC 2023 in France.