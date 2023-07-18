Coach Crowley has issued a new list, four out. First match July 29 at Murrayfield
Coach Kieran Crowley has formalized the list of 40 athletes called up for the first two test matches of the Summer Series against Scotland and Ireland on the calendar on 29 July at Murrayfield at 3.15 pm local time (4.15 pm Italian time) and at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday 5 August at 20 local time (21 Italian time). After the period of training blocks in Pergine Valsugana and the work sessions at the federal franchises under the guidance of Italy’s technical staff, the Azzurri will meet on Friday in Padua to continue the march towards the 2023 Rugby World Cup. On 27 July the complete group will move to Edinburgh for the first pre-World test match, while on Sunday 30 July the trip to Dublin is scheduled where the first block of matches will close in approaching RWC 2023 in France.
The summoned
There are four players cut from the first group of squads: Zebre’s props Paolo Buonfiglio and Matteo Nocera, Treviso’s second-third row Riccardo Favretto and Zebre’s center Enrico Lucchin. This is the list of 40:
Pylons: Filippo Alongi, Pietro Ceccarelli, Simone Ferrari, Danilo Fischetti, Ivan Nemer, Marco Riccioni, Federico Zani
Hookers: Luca Bigi, Epalahame Faiva, Marco Manfredi, Giacomo Nicotera
Second lines: Niccolò Cannone, Edoardo Iachizzi, Dino Lamb, Federico Ruzza, David Sisi, Andrea Zambonin
Third lines: Lorenzo Cannone, Toa Halafihi, Michele Lamaro (captain), Sebastian Negri, Giovanni Pettinelli, Manuel Zuliani
Scrum half: Alessandro Fusco, Alessandro Garbisi, Martin Page-Relo, Stephen Varney
Fly-half: Tommaso Allan, Giacomo Da Re, Paolo Garbisi
Centers: Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Luca Morisi
Wings/Extremes: Pierre Bruno, Ange Capuozzo, Simone Gesi, Montanna Ioane, Federico Mori, Paolo Odogwu, Lorenzo Pani.
