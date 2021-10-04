A unique production in the panorama of the Italian media. FromItalpress, a press agency founded and directed by Gaspare Borsellino, a new news program dedicated to the world of universities is born. Italpress enriches its bouquet of weekly magazines with a new multimedia product dedicated to Italian and foreign universities.

Degrees, university masters, doctorates, summer schools, executive courses, study paths. But also research, publications and statistics and interviews with the protagonists of the university world. And then, the in-depth information on training and the world of work, news directly from the Ministry and from university, state, private and telematic institutions and academies recognized by the State, and the focus on scholarships, calls and competitions.

“To the new news”, he explains Gaspare Borsellino, “We will also support a sector newsletter. Two new products that will be characterized, like the whole production Italpress, from a simple and immediate language. Recipients: professors, researchers, the scientific world, companies, students and freshmen. To help those who plan the future and those who want to reinvent the future starting from training “.

In the first issue of the new tg University, starting from 4 October on the circuits of the sites and TV partners of Italpress throughout Italy, even an interview in which the minister Maria Cristina Messa talks about the future of the Italian University after the pandemic.