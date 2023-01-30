Italo Calvino’s journey to Puglia told on the centenary of his birth

“Today, the serious young Southern scholar does not flee from the South—even if he is sometimes tempted to do so—but is determined to stay there to carry out, with a “national” mentality, a work that draws its inspiring motives and concrete foundation from his own country”. Words of Italo Calvino (Santiago de Las Vegas, Cuba 15 October 1923-Siena 19 September 1985) – whose birth centenary is being honored this year with events, books and conferences – written in the text “Italo Calvino – A week in Bari and Lecce”, with a critical note by Franco Martina, published by Edizioni Kurumuny based in Calimera (Lecce).

A travel in Pugliasummer 1954, of the young writer protagonist together with intellectuals, lecturers and organizers of the Einaudi Week: six events held in Bari and four in Lecce.

The whole week is fulfilled under the sign of friendship between the Bari-based publishing house Laterza and the Turin-based Einaudi. “A conference – Calvino recounts – was dedicated to a Laterza book, Il buon governo, the collection of political and various writings by Luigi Einaudi, presented by Manlio Magini, who collaborated with Ernesto Rossi in editing the volume. And Carlo Levi also spoke at length about a book by Laterza. It is the book by Rocco Scotellaro, Contadini del Sud, which collects the lives of the peasants told by themselves, the work that Rocco was doing for Laterza and which he left interrupted, dying suddenly last December. And in the words of Carlo Levi, who was the most affectionate friend of the young Lucan, the dear figure of the boy-mayor-poet dominated the last lines of our “Week”. And it could not have been a more significant closure, to indicate a cultural commitment that is equally dear to all of us, in the North and in the South, a way forward”.

Calvino then describes his meeting with Levi: “Then came the long-awaited Carlo Levi. We know that the author of the Clock does not have what is called a sense of time. He was in Lucania, he was expected at a quarter past nine, he called from Barletta who was about to arrive, the hall of the Albergo delle Nazioni was full of people waiting for him… Finally “Don Carlo” arrived. The sight of him, placid and Olympian, took away from most all memory of impatience… More familiarly than in Bari, the dialogue with Levi developed in Lecce where we had managed to get the writer to arrive almost without delay. With only two stops, one bathing in the stupendous Polignano and the other architectural and landscape in Ostuni, high on the green-blue plain as far as the eye can see, we managed to bring Don Carlo punctually to his many friends from Lecce”.

It should be recalled that Italo Calvino penned an introductory essay to Carlo Levi’s “Christ Stopped at Eboli” in which, among other things, he points out that “Carlo Levi’s peculiarity lies in this: that he is the witness of the presence of another time within our time is the ambassador of another world within our world”. To the end of the Apulian trip (“Bari and Lecce: two of the liveliest cities in the South, from a cultural point of view”) What did Calvino write down? Here: “And we all came back happy with the success of the conferences, even in those torrid days in early July (the pessimists said: “No one will come… with this heat!”), with the friends we met, with the bare beauty of those countries, which also manifest such an ancient and profound human anguish”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

