Italo Bocchino: “It takes a thousand Schlein to make someone like Meloni. I’m a bit anti-fascist”

“I put my life back.” Italo Bocchino talks about his return to the limelight after ten years of absence from politics. “I reflected on the mistakes made, in the end a man is the product of the mistakes made. I read the books I hadn’t read, watched the movies I missed, I traveled. I’m leaving for India”, says the former deputy in an interview with La Repubblica. After leaving parliament in 2013, he returned to Il Secolo d’Italia as a journalist: “now I’m its editorial director. And I did consultancy for some companies on communication”. With the arrival of Giorgia Meloni to the government, he returned permanently to television. “I have a contract with Otto e mezzo and Piazza Pulita: I’m going there”.

A television rebirth that he attributes to the Prime Minister. “I owe her my public rebirth. In the talks I debunk the falsehoods against the government “. Bocchino defines himself as a faithful “orthodox” of Meloni, after having been skeptical of the prospects of the Brothers of Italy. “I have converted. And like all converts I am more convinced than others”.

According to Bocchino, Giorgia Meloni “will be the new Merkel”. She “she He made a masterpiece, putting together all the pieces of the diaspora on the right. She has kept her identity but within a very high level of allegiance ”.

No chance for the Democratic Party to approach the Brothers of Italy, despite the trends revealed in the latest polls. ”It would take a thousand Schleins to make a Meloni. Meloni is a champion that the left envies us ”. To explain this exceptionality, according to Bocchino, is also the biography of the head of government. “She Born into a single-parent family that didn’t make money, she had to make her way in a male-dominated party, and so she became the first female prime minister. The left, on the other hand, has a leader with three passports”.

The director of Il Secolo also comments on the recent controversy over the Fosse Ardeatine. Even if he defines himself as “a pinch anti-fascist” he does not go too far on the exit of the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, on the attack in via Rasella, who would have only “made an excessive synthesis on a complex issue, but Ignazio remains a mirrored figure ”.

For the future, there is no intention of returning to politics (“I’m done”). “I’m happy like this. Six years ago I met a doctor, Giusi. We’ll get married soon.”