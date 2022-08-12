Where did this record-breaking Italy come from? Everyone is wondering how these wonders that we are producing are built in the most beautiful swimming pool in the world, in Rome, a stone’s throw from the Olimpico. An Italy that in two days draws 5 gold in the lane (not to say the sixth in synchronized swimming which fills a historical gap with the first triumph of Giorgio Minisini). An Italy that manages to dominate and be the protagonist in all styles, the result of an in-depth work.