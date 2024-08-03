When deciding to buy a motorcycle, some of the favorite stores are usually Coppel and Elektra thanks to the fact that they offer financial services, as well as vehicles from brands that stand out for their quality such as Italika, Vento, Hero, Bajaj and more, however, Walmart has this time enriched it with offers, if you are looking for a sports bike that reaches high speeds with greater displacement, We present you a red and black Italika sports motorcycle with up to 135 km/h $20,300 discount and 20 MSI.

The Italika brand, a marketing company founded by Mexican magnate Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has captivated customers since 2004 by offering a wide catalog of motorcycles, scooters, ATVs, sports bikes and electric bikes, as well as by offering complete protective equipment, and in each of its designs guaranteeing quality, which is why, on the Walmart website, You will be able to find motorcycles according to your needs, since by seeking to stand out from its competitors, it has great offers.

One of the motorcycles with the best discount in the company dedicated to the commerce sector, Walmart of Mexico and Central America, offers the VORT-X 300 red black Italika motorcycle, VORTX Motorcycle, being on sale, with an initial price of $79,299 for a limited time you can buy it in cash for only $58,999 with the option of pay it in installments of up to 20 Months Without Interest of $2,949.95 in addition to this, it has a 24-month guarantee with Italika.

With this bike that has a standard 6-speed chain transmission, you can raise your adrenaline and live the sportiness to the fullest on board this naked bike. Below we present all its details and features so you can decide if it is what you are looking for.

What are the features of the Italika Vort-X sports motorcycle?

◉ It has a 4-stroke single-cylinder 4-valve dohc engine with a maximum power of 26.8 Hp@8500 RPM, a displacement of 292 CC and a maximum torque of 24 Nm@7000 RPM.

◉ Its electric starting system is very easy to use, it has a standard 6-speed chain transmission, single front disc brakes and single rear disc brakes.

◉ This sensational motorcycle reaches a maximum speed of up to 135 kilometers per hour

◉ Its front suspension is a telescopic fork and the rear is a mono shock swingarm, which give you greater grip, control and comfort when driving.

◉ Tank with a capacity of 15 liters and a fuel efficiency of 24 kilometers per liter, and supports a weight of up to 150 kilos.

Specifications:

◉ Engine type: 4-stroke, single cylinder, 4 valves, DOHC

◉ Displacement: 292 CC

◉ Maximum speed: 135 Km/h

◉ Maximum power: 26.8 Hp @ 8500 RPM

◉ Maximum torque: 24 Nm @ 7000 RPM

◉ Fuel efficiency: 24 Km/l

◉ Starting system: Electric

◉ Fuel capacity: 15 Liters

◉ Fuel efficiency per tank: 360 km

◉ Cooling type: Liquid

◉ Front Suspension: Telescopic Fork

◉ Rear suspension: Mono Shock swingarm

◉ Front brakes: Disc

◉ Rear brakes: Disc

◉ Front tire: 110/70-R17

◉ Rear tire: 150/60-R17