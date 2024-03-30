If you require a vehicle that provides up to 135 km per tank of gasoline, the price is on SALE. Italika D125 motorcycle, white and blue, scooter type, which reaches a maximum speed of 70 km/h, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine and includes free shipping. The Italika motorcycle with a 4.5-liter gasoline tank, which gives you up to 135 km traveled, is in Amazon Mexico with a 21% DISCOUNT above its list price of $23,899 pesos, so the vehicle remains at a temporary offer cost of $18,999 Mexican pesos giving CLICK HERE. The promotion applies to cash and credit payments with up to 12 interest-free monthly payments with participating bank cards, but if you require more time to pay off the product you can use a 24-month payment scheme with an additional interest for financing that is specified in a table later as well as the product characteristics.

Particular characteristics of a scooter type motorcycle.

– The scooter has a chassis that allows the driver to place his feet comfortably. This combined with a less inclined design for the driver's body (unlike a sports bike).

– The wheels are smaller, moped type, but have adequate functionality for short to medium distances and reach higher speeds than a moped.

– It has a more powerful engine than a moped, therefore it ranges from 50cc to 250cc.

– Scooters have automatic transmission and also have turn signals and horns.

– They regularly have good performance in fuel consumption, so it can be a good ally when you need to do some frequent slopes.

Features of the white and blue Italika D125 scooter-type motorcycle with 21% DISCOUNT and 12 MSI on Amazon Mexico.

– Model D125.

– White and blue color.

– Gives up to 30 km for each liter of gasoline.

– Includes free shipping.

– Maximum speed 70 km/h.

– 4-stroke engine, single cylinder and displacement 124.6 CC.

– Maximum power 7.94 Hp @ 7500 RPM.

– The 4.5 liter tank runs 135 km.





How much does the white and blue Italika D125 scooter-type motorcycle cost with a 21% DISCOUNT on Amazon Mexico?

Amazon Mexico It has in reduces the Italika D125 scooter in white and blue with a performance of 30 km per liter of gasoline and a maximum speed of 70 km/h with a 21% DISCOUNT that leaves it in a special price of $18,999 Mexican pesos Limited Time. The scooter-type vehicle, with a 4-stroke engine and that travels up to 135 km per tank of fuel, had a list price of 23,899 pesos, so its discount on Amazon is $4,900 Mexican pesos, leaving it at $18,999 pesos in up to 12 months without interest.

What are the payment methods for the Italika D125 motorcycle on Amazon Mexico?

The Italika D125 scooter type motorcycle in white and blue It is on Amazon Mexico with a 21% DISCOUNT that leaves it at an offer price of $18,999 Mexican pesos for a limited time. The vehicle includes a cash and credit purchase option with up to 12 monthly payments without interest with participating credit cards that maintain the promotional cost. However, if you require more time to settle it, you can obtain up to 24 monthly payments with one cost extra for financing also with participating credit cards. The payment scheme is then broken down into various monthly payments with MSI or with financing.

TERM PAYMENT PER MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $1,051.27* $6,231.67 $25,230.67 18 months $1,292.98* $4,274.78 $23,273.78 12 months $1,583.25 FREE $18,999 9 months $2,111 FREE $18,999 6 months $3,166.50 FREE $18,999 3 months $6,333 FREE $18,999

