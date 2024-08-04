Italicus, Mattarella: “In bloody chain neo-fascist matrix”

“On the anniversary day we renew the feelings of closeness and sharing of the Republic to the families of the victims and to the many injured”. This was stated by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Italicus massacre. “In the bloody chain of the season of massacres of the Italian far right, of which the Italicus massacre is a significant part, the neo-fascist matrix emerges, as underlined by the ruling of the Court of Cassation and the conclusions of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into the P2 lodge, even if the judicial proceedings have not led to the express conviction of those responsible”, adds the Head of State.

Italicus, Mattarella: “United country rejected attack on coexistence”

“Italian society and its institutions were able to repel that attack on civil coexistence thanks to the strength and cohesion of the unity of the national community, founded on the principles of our Constitution”.