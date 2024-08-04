«In the bloody chain of the season of massacres of the Italian far right, of which the Italicus massacre is a significant part, the neo-fascist matrix emergesas underlined by the ruling of the Court of Cassation and by the conclusions of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into the P2 lodge». Thus the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella for the 50 years since the Italicus massacre. «Italian society and its institutions were able to repel that attack on civil coexistence thanks to the strength and cohesion of the unity of the national community».

On the night between 3 and 4 August 1974, on the Apennine stretch between Florence and Bologna, inside the tunnel shortly after 1am, a bomb placed on carriage number 5 exploded. “On the anniversary day, we renew the Republic’s feelings of closeness and sharing with the families of the victims and the many injured” of the Italicus massacre, says the President of the Republic, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary.

Fifty years ago the terrorist strategy, Remember Mattarella“That aimed to destabilize the Republic hit the Italicus train in San Benedetto Val di Sambro, sowing death and painIt was a convoy headed for Germany, crowded with travelers, many of them migrants returning to work. Eleven passengers died in the fire that followed the explosion. The twelfth victim was a railway worker, Silver Sirotti, gold medal for civil valor for his heroism: he lost his life saving many others. His generosity, combined with great courage, constitutes an everlasting testimony to those values ​​of humanity and solidarity, which the assassins and their accomplices wanted to eradicate.”

Also on social media is the message from the President of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa: «It is with deep emotion that we remember the terrible massacre of the Italicus. 50 years after this neo-fascist attack – as established by the Court of Cassation – we renew our grief and join the families of the victims and the survivors for a wound that is still open», he writes on Facebook.

«Today the painful memory of another vile terrorist attack that has bloodied the history of the country returns: the Italicus massacrewhose neo-fascist matrix emerges, takes us back to fifty years ago – theand words of the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Lorenzo Fontana –. We will never forget those events, those who died in the explosion, the injured and we will never forget the heroic gesture of Silver Sirotti from Forlì, who sacrificed his life to rescue the passengers”. “Honoring his memory means keeping the lights of remembrance on and continuing to walk with determination on the path of truth and justice”, concludes Fontana, expressing closeness “to the families of the victims and to the communities that witnessed this tragedy”.

At 1.23 on the night of Sunday 4 August 1974 a bomb exploded on the Rome-Munich train with 342 people on board – in the transit section at San Benedetto Val di Sambro, in the Bologna Apennines – causing 12 deaths and 48 injuries.. Italicus was claimed by the Black Order, but had no perpetrators. Among the victims, aged between 14 and 70, were three foreign tourists (a Dutchman, an Austrian and a Japanese), three members of a family – a husband, wife and teenage son – and 25-year-old Silver Sirotti from Forlì, a gold medal for civil valor, a conductor who wasn’t even supposed to be on duty that night. He was among the first to help the passengers in the stricken carriage, the fifth, gutted almost at the exit of the long tunnel in the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines, and died overcome by fire and smoke.

Express 1486 left Rome Tiburtina station at 8.35pm and passed through Florence Santa Maria Novella at half past midnight, 23 minutes late.. At the time of the explosion – if the device had exploded further inland, the number of victims would have been higher – he should have been in Bologna. Was the device supposed to hit the station already then? On board, Maria Fida Moro reported thirty years later, his father Aldo, at the time Foreign Minister, had also boarded to reach his family in Trentino, but before the train left he was made to get off “to sign important papers”.