Italic – Italian character: previews of the documentary

This evening, Saturday 7 October 2023, the program Italic – Italian Character will be broadcast on Rai 3 at 9.45pm, hosted by Giorgio Zanchini, which tells the story of the great figures of art, science and culture who have exported Italian genius to the abroad. Below are previews and tonight’s guests.

Previews and guests

Tonight, in the second episode, we will talk about “Caterina de’ Medici, Queen in France”. From the virtual studio, inspired by a multifaceted and dynamic Renaissance dome under construction, Giorgio Zanchini, narrator and guide of the story, retraces the path of Caterina de Medici, born in Medici Florence and who became Sovereign of France. A reign that lasted over forty years, defended with unscrupulousness and determination to such an extent that Catherine was portrayed for centuries by historians and writers as a ruthless and unscrupulous ruler. She was even attributed responsibility for one of the most tragic events of her time, the St. Bartholomew’s Night massacre. In reality Catherine, who became Queen in a country that was not hers, was an intelligent, curious woman, much more skilled and educated than many of her male contemporaries. Black queen or innovator? She will try to find out by following the adventure that led her to become a key figure in the history of the 16th century.

To accompany Zanchini’s story, original reports created between Italy and France, which tell of the places and landscapes crossed by Caterina and information sheets with archive materials, photographic and audiovisual, coming from Italian and international archives with reconstructions of era and extracts from documentaries and television series.

Special guests and studio interviews with experts complete the story: Marcello Simonetta (professor of European History and Political Theory in Paris and documentary maker), Lia Celi (journalist and writer), Elena Valeri (professor at La Sapienza University of Rome), Florence Mangin (Ambassador of France to the Holy See) and Giovanna Botteri (Rai correspondent from France).