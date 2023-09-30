Italic – Italian character: the documentary on Rai 3

This evening, 30 September 2023, the program Italic – Italian Character will be broadcast on Rai 3 at 9.45pm, hosted by Giorgio Zanchini, which tells the story of the great figures of art, science and culture who have exported Italian genius abroad . Below are previews and tonight’s guests.

Previews and guests

“Italic” is the first italic font in history. It was invented by a Venetian printer, Aldo Manuzio in 1501. And since then, throughout the world, italics has been called Italic. The program wants to follow the same path that this character has taken around the world: to tell the story of the Italian character, understood in the broadest sense this time, through great figures in history.

The protagonist of the first episode is Enrico Caruso: the most famous tenor of his time and also, at the beginning of the twentieth century, the first global song star. Italic, Italian character traces his extraordinary human and artistic history, starting from the poor neighborhood of Naples where he was born and arriving on the stage of the largest opera house in the world: the Metropolitan Opera House in New York.

From the virtual studio – multifaceted and dynamic – Giorgio Zanchini, narrator and guide of the story, retraces the path of a great Italian of the past and of the nation who benefited from his ingenuity and talent, a path that crosses that of other of our compatriots, known and lesser-known, who brought the Italian spirit to the world. The story thus expands to also become a discovery of exemplary stories of Italian life in a foreign country and a cross-section of history and dissemination.

To accompany the stories of our compatriots, original video services made in Italy, France, the United States and Great Britain, which tell the places and passages crossed by the protagonist of the episode; and then information sheets with very rare archive material – photographic and audiovisual – from Italian and international archives with extracts from documentaries and television series with period reconstructions

Special guests and studio interviews with experts complete a rich, lively, emotional story: in this episode Serena Autieri (host, actress but also singer and interpreter of that repertoire of Neapolitan songs that Caruso will make known to the world), Laura Valente ( musicologist, curator of the Caruso Museum at Palazzo Reale in Naples), Giuliana Muscio (historian of Italian emigration), Luigi Carbone (composer, musician and president of the Conservatory of San Pietro a Majella in Naples) and Candida Morvillo (journalist and writer).

The protagonists of the episodes of this first cycle of monographs are Enrico Caruso conquering New York (30 September), Caterina de’ Medici queen of France (7 October), and Guglielmo Marconi in England (14 October).