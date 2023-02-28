Disney+ has announced the jury for the next edition of Italia’s got talentthe show produced by Fremantle Italia: this year, the singer will sit at the table Electra Lamborghini And Khaby Lameworld-renowned social media star, who will be the new judges of the program alongside the veterans loved by the public Mara Maionchi, talent scout and television face, and the actor and comedian Frank Matano, reconfirmed once again to find the best talents of our Village.

The management is entrusted to the sympathy of Aurora And Fru by The Jackal who will bring their irony to the stage of Italia’s Got Talent. A homecoming for Aurora who made her debut in this program in 2019.

They started to Avellino the auditions which will then continue in Catanzaro, on 23 and 24 March, and in Vicenza, on 10 and 11 April, where the aspiring contestants will perform in front of the judges and to the warmth and applause of the studio audience.

The successful talent show Italia’s Got Talent is an original Disney+ production produced by Fremantle Italia and will soon arrive on the streaming platform in Italy.

Adapted in 72 countries, it is the most successful format in the world so as to earn the title of “World Guinness Record” as “Most Popular Talent / Reality Show”. Created in 2006, it has collectively reached over 1 billion viewers globally and is currently airing in 33 countries with excellent ratings. The Italian edition will be the first Got Talent in Europe to be available on a streaming platform.

Italia’s got talent boasts a history of success: with no less than twelve seasons underway, over 1270 contestants have crossed the stage of the talent show showing their talent in all kinds of disciplines in search of the coveted “Golden Buzzer” of the judges: singers , comedians, dancers, illusionists, acrobats, but also animal trainers, instrumentalists, ventriloquists, impersonators and any other kind of performer. Internationally renowned artists and amateurs with incredible skills united by the desire to show their talent in an engaging story where what matters is to excite and have fun.

Some of them, thanks to the program, have achieved success and are now established talents in the world of television, music and social media, in Italy and beyond. Among these, just to name a few, Max Angioni, Aurora Leo, Francesco Arienzo, Mary Sarnataro, Andrew Paris, Federico Martelli they urban theory.

Italia’s got talent is a program by Valdo Gamberutti, Federico Giunta, Amato Pennasilico, Marco Terenzi, Gabriela Ventura and Leonardo Zani, written with Michela Morano, Marya Pacifici, Tommaso di Giulio, Jacopo Magri. The direction is by Luigi Antonini, the backstage direction is by Marco Manes. Artistic director Angelo Bonello. Director of photography Ivan Pierri, director of photography backstage Massimiliano Fusco. Scenes by Luigi Maresca.