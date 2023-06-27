Among the novelties also the conduction of Aurora and Fru of The Jackal

Riccardo Cristilli – Milan

The new edition of Italia’s got talent starts on Friday 1st September with a big news: for the first time the transmission will be exclusively streamed. In fact, after the twelfth edition released by Sky between March and May 2022, the format was taken from Disney+ that from 1 September will release weekly episodes with the different selections in search of new talent.

who are the jurors of italia's got talent 2023 — Judging the performances of the contestants of Italia's got talent two veterans come back like Mara Maionchi, present from the eighth edition, e Frank Matano sitting at the jury table for 7 editions now. Next to them are two absolute novelties, two faces loved by young people like Elettra Lamborghini and Khaby Lame became famous with videos on social media in which he underlined the obvious, making a very simple gesture of underlining a trivial situation known internationally. Also new are the presenters of the program who will take the place of Lodovica Comello. To guide the different episodes by introducing the various competitors will be Fru and Aurora by The Jackals. Aurora in 2019 just emerged from Italia's got talent.

the formula of the program — It does not change the formula of the program. Between March and April the 4 judges of Italia’s got talent the selections took place in Avellino, Catanzaro and Vicenza which will be the focus of the various episodes. As we will see on Disney+, who conquers at least 3 Yes gets the chance to reach the final and play for the final victory. Each judge has the option to award the Golden Buzzer to a competitor who hits him particularly sending him directly to the final.

a success story — Adapted in 72 countries, it is the most successful format in the world so as to earn the title of "WorldGuinness Record" as "Most Popular Talent / Reality Show". Created in 2006, it has achieved overall over 1 billion viewers globally and is currently airing in 33 countries. The Italian edition will be the first Got Talent in Europe to be available on a streaming platform. In Italy the format was born on Channel 5 which broadcast the first 5 editions with Maria De Filippi, Rudy Zerbi and Gerry Scotti on the jury. Then came the six Sky/Tv8 editions before streaming on Disney+.