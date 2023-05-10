Italians stressed as in a pandemic. According to the ‘Stressometer’ created by the Piepoli Institute for the National Council of the Order of Psychologists (Cnop), the level of stress, on a scale from 0 to 100, is equal to 55, almost identical to the values ​​recorded since 2021, in full Covid emergency, apart from the 2-year peak reached at the beginning of April, when the value reached 64. It is no longer the coronavirus that stresses Italians: compared to recent years, the sources of anxiety and concern have changed.

The economic condition weighs above all, a source of stress for 24%. Followed by physical health (14%), the increase in prices and bills (13%), the working situation (13%), family-work organization (9%) and the war between Russia and Ukraine (6% ).

Thus, according to the survey carried out by the Piepoli Institute for the Cnop, 27% of Italians show a high level of stress, compared to 22% who are “little” or “not at all” stressed.