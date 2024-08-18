The nightmare of Italians stranded in Portugal is over. The total number of people on board the rescue flight from Madeira to Rome, which left today at 14:38 local time from Funchal airport, was 207, “carrying all passengers who had rebooked the flight or who had purchased a ticket for this emergency flight”. This is what Wizz Air announced, specifying that “the airline waited until the last minute for another 30 people who had regular tickets for this flight, but unfortunately they did not show up at the gate”.

“The limitations of crew duty time, which is a fundamental prerequisite for air transport safety – Wizz Air explains in a statement – did not allow the company to carry out the process of exchanging no-shows with those already present at the airport without jeopardizing the departure of the emergency flight with 207 passengers on board. We are disappointed that the seating capacity of this aircraft was not fully utilized, given that our teams had worked hard to organize such a flight, especially in such complex weather conditions”.

The company “wants to express its appreciation for the patience, understanding and cooperation of all those affected by this disruption due to inclement weather,” the statement concluded.