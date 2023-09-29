Election political polls today 29 September 2023

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – Italians reject the government, especially on issues such as taxes and immigration: this is what emerges from the latest electoral political polls developed by Ipsos for the program ByTuesday.

In fact, when asked whether this is a “government that manages to solve problems”, 54 percent answered “no”, 37% “yes” while the remaining 9 percent did not respond or did not have an opinion on the matter.

Specifically, 67% reject the government on inflation and price increases. Only 24 percent promote it, while 9% do not express their opinion.

The Meloni government is also rejected on immigration. According to 59 percent of those interviewed, in fact, the executive is “not doing well”, 28% believe that it is “doing well”, while 13% do not answer the question.

Things are no better with taxes and duties. In fact, 59% believe that the government is not “doing well” on the matter, 32 percent promote the executive while 9% do not express an opinion on the matter.

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling companies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to interview that is sufficiently large and representative of the population they intend to analyse. In the case of surveys on party voting intentions or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The greatest difficulty for pollsters is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population. Interviews for electoral political surveys are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.