Italians ready for some extra expense to enjoy their holidays

There are 22 million Italians on vacation in August 2022 and for the many vacationers who left at the beginning of the month, the week of Ferragosto already marks the end of the holidays and the return to their city. Revolut has conducted research on how Italians deal with the issue of budget overrun on vacation and what countermeasures they will take once they return home. 70% of Italians set a budget before leaving for the holidays, between those who carefully try not to exceed (41% of the sample) and those who usually fail to respect it (29% of the sample). Upon returning from summer holidays, therefore, it will happen to many to realize that they have exceeded the set limit, but the attitude of 6 out of 10 respondents is quite forgiving: from an 11% who will not notice it since they say they do not manage their spending too much in detail, to 35% who will only care a little about it and then forget about it, passing through a 13% who think “you only live once!”.

On the other hand, there is a 27% who, upon returning from vacation, will establish a recovery plan, giving up some extra and managing money carefully over a period of time, while only 14% will return home from vacation quiet because thanks to its ability to control expenses, it claims to never exceed its budget. In particular, he declares this particular attention to cost control on 17% of women against 11% of men.

The return from vacation is the time to contain expenses for a few weeks

Whether or not they have set and exceeded the budget, on returning from holidays on 65% of Italians will tend to spend less than usual for a few weeks. 1 in 3 Italians say they will try to spend only what is necessary and avoid extra expenses – such as dining out, shopping, etc. – for some time, while the 35% will try to spend less but will still keep some extra activities to ensure some fun. Once again it is women who will try to control their spending more: the 39% of men in fact declare that they intend to spend as usual once back from vacation, but only 28% of women say the same.

The projects of the Italians after the holidays: good habits and savings

Returning from a journey represents a new starting point for the 47% of women and 37% of men, similarly at the start of a new year. There are several projects that Italians have on their return from holidays, but the most heartfelt are those relating to their own well-being: the 34% say they want to dedicate themselves more often to what they lovea need particularly felt by the over respondents 45and the 33% says she wants to start a new daily routine, made up of activities like sports, meditation and good habits, in particular 43% of Gen Z respondents say so.

The third activity that Italians want to dedicate themselves to when returning from holidays is saving, indicated by 27% of respondents and in particular 30% of women and 24% some men. 6 out of 10 Italians also say that financial apps and digital tools can be a valid help in controlling expenses and avoiding waste of money. 40% of the sample think that digital tools can concretely help but must be combined with goodwill and self-control.

