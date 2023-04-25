What happens to the bear Gaia who killed a human? Provincial President Maurizio Fugatti wants to get rid of all 70 bears – no matter how. There is enormous protest against this.
TRENTO — Protesters from across Italy marched from central Trento to the Casteller enclosure housing the bear Gaia, who killed jogger Andrea Papi on April 5, believed to be defending her cubs. The protesters chanted “Long live the bear” or “Free bears”. Several online petitions supporting the Sparing Gaia before the lethal injection or the general Kill demands from bears were signed by over 400,000 people.
The Trento Administrative Court, which had already suspended the provincial order to kill Gaia, has now stopped the killing of a second bear, which is still at large and which attacked a walker in March. The “boss”, as the locals call the animal, is to be caught alive. But Gaia and Boss are just two bears that provincial president Maurizio Fugatti of the right-wing Lega wants to get rid of as quickly as possible – no matter how.
Italy: Province wants to relocate bears abroad
Fugatti calls for the number of animals in Trentino to be reduced by 70, currently their number is estimated at 130. Fugatti has already threatened: “If necessary, I’ll shoot 70 bears.” Environment Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said after a round table on Friday that the surplus bears should not be killed but should be resettled.
However, Trento’s neighboring provinces of Lombardy and Veneto have already waved them off, and they are now looking for regions abroad that could accommodate bears – Slovenia, for example, is under discussion. However, they themselves have a problem with too many bears.
Bear kills joggers in Italy: Hundreds of bears are shot in Slovenia and Romania
Environment Minister Uroš Brežan gave the go-ahead for shooting down 230 bears. Around 1,100 bears currently live in Slovenia, and the number is set to be reduced to 800. Romania also hunts brown bears, of which there are 7,500 to 8,000. Between 2016 and 2021, 154 bear attacks were counted in the Carpathian state, in which 14 people died and 158 others were injured.
Only on Thursday did the Ministry of the Environment propose shooting up to 426 bears per year, compared to 140 last year. Reinhold Messner had recently proposed relocating the Trent bears to the Carpathians. Croatia and Bosnia also have bears killed: trophy hunters can even book bear hunts. Cost point: 5000 dollars. In Spain, other ways are used to keep bears away from settlements: they lay carcasses of dead people in the forests so that the animals do not look for prey in the pastures. In Trentino one also has good experiences with herd dogs.
#Italians #protest #lethal #injection #bears
Leave a Reply