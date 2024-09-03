Meloni is popular in Forza Italia and Lega. M5S, Conte ‘armored’. Schlein seduces AVS

THE politicians today are perceived as less capable than citizens, but the expectation is that they are much more capable. This is revealed by the new Swg Radarback after the summer break.





The political leader ideally, he must be close to the people, as well as being a strong, sincere, reassuring and friendly figure.

For 36% of FdI voters Melons He is irreplaceable, while he would be the first choice among the allies if they had to replace their current leader.

Even for 44% of M5S voters there is no leader other than Count. Thin the preferred alternative among AVS voters.

