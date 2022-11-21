Jean-Pierre Papin, legend of Olympique Marseille, returns to work with the French club. The announcement arrived on the official channels and also communicated through the company’s twitter profile. An evocative return, that of the former Rossoneri’s Ballon d’Or. It is not yet known what the role of the former AC Milan player will be, who will in all probability be in contact with the players.
