About 200 people organized an illegal house party in the center of Rome in protest against the Meloni government. There are also protests in Bologna and Naples against the so-called ‘anti-rave decree’. The party is intended to protest against a law that provides for heavy penalties for organizing illegal house parties.

Next to the Baths of Caracalla, the largest thermal complex in ancient Rome, more than two hundred people protested against the anti-rave law of the Italian government on Saturday afternoon while dancing. A truck with a sound system and a mobile bar created the party atmosphere. The house party was not announced and does not have a permit. The police were present in large numbers, but did not intervene.

The party is intended to protest against a law that provides for heavy penalties for organizing illegal house parties. Fines of one thousand to ten thousand euros and prison sentences of three to six years for "anyone who promotes or organizes the illegal entry of premises or buildings, private or public" for the purpose of a party if it endangers "public safety" or if drug use is involved. All equipment is also confiscated. This concerns parties of more than fifty people.

In other Italian cities, young people are also protesting against the, according to them, repressive law. A street parade was organized in Bologna because, according to the activists, the Meloni government wants to ‘touch their will to organize’.

Abandoned barn

The anti-rave decree was issued in early November after a days-long illegal house party in an abandoned barn in a meadow near Modena. The police consulted with the more than a thousand partygoers and evacuated the barn. The then brand new Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi wanted to give the judiciary more tools to tackle these types of parties in the future. Heavy fines and prison sentences should deter the organizers of these kinds of parties. After the decree was announced, the sound system of the party in Modena, worth about 150,000 euros, was seized and fourteen alleged organizers, including a Dutchman, were charged.

Despite vehement protests from the opposition, which described the decree as fascist, the "anti-rave decree" was approved earlier this week by the Italian Senate by 92 votes to 75. Now the law still has to pass parliament, where the government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has a large majority.

