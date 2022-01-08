The Italian market applauds the success of the new electric Fiat 500. The city car of the Turin brand has been confirmed best-selling battery car in our country in all of 2021, with 10,753 units delivered for a 16% share of the electric car market, which as a whole doubled the figures compared to the previous year. The leadership race in Italy must not stop, but at the same time the expansionary one on other markets must not slow down: in fact, we remind you that the car is already available in Europe, Israel and Brazil, with entry into Japan expected for the year just started.

We are talking about a 100% Made in Turin car, a style icon and now also a standard bearer of sustainable mobility, which continues to represent the face of Italian mobility and which is now available for purchase through a innovative financing formula: the monthly payment for the purchase of the new 500 electric goes to only 189 euros, also including the Easy Wallbox domestic column, and after 12/24 months you can decide if the electric is suitable for your needs with the possibility of exit from financing without any penalty. An initiative that the Turin brand wanted to implement with the aim of confirming its leadership also in this 2022, which would represent yet another confirmation of the historic approval from which the iconic model has benefited from its origins.